Inver Grove Heights dog park remains closed after "reported gunshots"

By Steve Swanson

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Twin Cities dog park remains closed due to possible issues with its proximity to an outdoor gun range.

Inver Grove Heights city officials announced on Oct. 31 that visitors to the dog park inside Heritage Village Park "reported gunshots coming into the dog park," leading to its closure.

The park is located about a mile south of the South St. Paul Rod & Gun Club.

On Wednesday morning, city officials say police and members of other agencies used metal detectors to "search for possible stray bullets or bullet fragments." It is not clear what, if anything, was found during that search.

The city will post updates on the investigation on its website.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 1:16 PM CST

