Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Victim airlifted following crash near Monticello on Interstate 94

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Sept. 27, 2024
Morning headlines from Sept. 27, 2024 03:10

MONTICELLO, Minn. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Friday morning in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello.  

interstate-94-monticello-crash.jpg
MnDOT

Officials say the victim was "flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital." Their condition hasn't been released.

The crash shut down both westbound lanes for about an hour, MnDOT said. One lane was reopened at 7 a.m., with the other heavily backed up with rush-hour traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.