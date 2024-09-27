Victim airlifted following crash near Monticello on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO, Minn. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Friday morning in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello.

MnDOT

Officials say the victim was "flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital." Their condition hasn't been released.

The crash shut down both westbound lanes for about an hour, MnDOT said. One lane was reopened at 7 a.m., with the other heavily backed up with rush-hour traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.