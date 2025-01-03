Watch CBS News
Crash temporarily closes stretch of I-35 south of Twin Cities Friday morning

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A stretch of interstate in the south metro is open following a crash Friday morning. 

According to transportation officials, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Lakeville near the 210th Street West exit. It appears that at least two semis were involved. 

No injuries were reported, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation official. 

The road was temporarily closed. It reopened shortly after 9 a.m. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

