Crash temporarily closes stretch of I-35 south of Twin Cities Friday morning

Crash involving multiple vehicles closes stretch of I-35 in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A stretch of interstate in the south metro is open following a crash Friday morning.

According to transportation officials, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Lakeville near the 210th Street West exit. It appears that at least two semis were involved.

No injuries were reported, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation official.

The road was temporarily closed. It reopened shortly after 9 a.m.