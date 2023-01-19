"Interesting and curious": Steve Gorman is new voice for mornings at KQRS

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A new year brings a new voice to mornings on classic rock station 92 KQRS.

Steve Gorman came to a broadcast career later than most -- because he was busy touring with a rock band for decades. Gorman has led an interesting life.

"The original plan in college was to be a sportscaster. One phone call from a friend who said, 'I'm dropping out and starting a band, do you want to do it?' That's all it took, and I said 'sure let's go,'" said Gorman, who now hosts KQ Mornings.

It wasn't long after the call to be the drummer in that band, Gorman landed with "Mr. Crow's Garden" which became, "The Black Crowes."

Gorman left the band for good in 2014. A few years earlier he thought about that original plan. An idea combining his two biggest passions.

"Musicians talking sports, that's it," explained Gorman.

It worked. First on the radio in Nashville and then nationwide in syndication.

"When that ended, I took a year off. I started a Westwood One classic rock show," said Gorman.

Then last year, another phone call came.

"I said, I'm only asking because I'll kick myself if I don't," said James Kurdziel, Vice President of Classic Rock at Cumulus Media, and Program Director of KQRS.

Kurdziel was looking for a way to make a splash following the departure of Tom Barnard after 36 years.

"What he didn't know was that I've just always been a real fan of this area. I've got a lot of friends here," said Gorman.

Joining the KQ Morning Show was something he didn't hesitate on. Something he has a history of doing.

"I really do believe you've just got to jump in the deep end. The whole 'you don't know how tall you are unless you're in over your head.' I've lived like that my whole life with everything. I mean, I joined a band before I had ever owned a drum kit. I like to get myself cornered and then figure out how to get out of it. see if I can't make it work," said Gorman.

Kurdziel is confident it'll work.

"He's interesting and he's curious. So, you combine those two things and add the dry wit you know and just how clever he is and how quickly he responds to things," said Kurdziel.

There is one thing he had to learn about Minnesota with a little help.

"I went to a gas station to buy beer cause that's what I'm used to doing and I buy a six pack and a guy in line goes, 'You know that's not real beer, right? That's 3/2. That's near beer.' He's explaining the difference. Just a total stranger looks at me and something about me said that guy's not from Minnesota," said Gorman.

When it comes to ideal guests for his new show, fellow musicians aren't at the top of Gorman's list.

"I'd like to get Reynoso from Minnesota United in here. Just the idea of a guy from Argentina ending up in the Twin Cities. That's endlessly fascinating to me. Anybody on the Timberwolves is more than welcome to barge in here at any minute and talk hoops with me," said Gorman.

Gorman still plays with his band Trigger Happy.

He and co-hosts Brian Zepp, Tony Lee & Candice Wheeler are live weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 92 KQRS.