Instead of eggs, how about decorating Easter potatoes?

/ CBS Minnesota

Due to high cost of eggs, some people replacing them with potatoes for Easter
MINNEAPOLIS -- Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs but they're still not cheap.

That's led some people on social media to try something interesting: painting potatoes for Easter.

The online trend hasn't been lost on potato producers. Marketing and promotion board Potatoes U.S.A. is pushing the idea. It's offering tips on how to get the best easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group says potatoes are less fragile than eggs, and easier for kids to hold.

