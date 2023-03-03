Inside psychedelic-assisted therapy: How exactly does it work?

MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard Prince Harry or Aaron Rodgers talk about how psychedelics have helped them.

Just last month, Australia became the first country in the world to recognize these drugs as a therapeutic tool. Experts believe that could happen here in the U.S. within the next few years.

So, how do psychedelics work?

Good Question.

Heather Brown visited the first psychedelic healing center in Minnesota to find out.

"People sit in the chair, we recline it out. We get a blindfold on them -- it allows them to keep their eyes open but the room is fully dark. They'll all have headsets that have the same music piped through. The reason is we want to make this extremely introspective," said Dr. Manoj Doss.

Dr. Dross runs the Institute of Integrative Therapies, where they use ketamine for therapy.

"It's the only legal psychedelic currently we have available," he said.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that can produce psychedelic effects in low doses.

Here, it comes as a lozenge or injection with Dr. Doss nearby and with a therapist in the room, guiding the patient along.

"To help them through rough spots, if there's anything they want to bring up," he explained.

And then, patients do therapy afterward.

"The crux of all this is integration. So, the psychedelic is not the cure itself, the psychedelic is the catalyst -- it's the mediator," Dr. Doss said.

In fact, after veterans went through FDA-approved trials with other psychedelic drugs, two-thirds no longer had PTSD. Several of these trials are happening in the U.S. now.

"After those three MDMA sessions, I haven't had a nightmare about the war since," one patient said.

There are lots of theories on how psychedelics work, but a prevailing one is that psychedelics help the brain create new connections so they can help un-stick stuck thoughts.

"What psychedelics can do is basically shake up a snowglobe and give you a fresh set of powder to ski on," Dr. Doss said.

Most psychedelics have been illegal in the U.S. since the 1970s. But there are some moving toward approval by the FDA.

"In the right setting with the right provider, it is an extraordinarily important tool," Dr. Doss said. "It's not just for the mentally ill -- it's for everybody in between that just wants to live a better life."

At Dr. Doss' clinic, people have to go through three to five therapy sessions before they receive any medication.

But he says psychedelics aren't for everyone -- people with a history of cardiovascular problems, manias or psychoses would not be good candidates.