Woman, 23, found dead while in custody at jail north of Twin Cities

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her cell at Sherburne County Jail north of the Twin Cities.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the jail Tuesday on the report of an inmate's death. An inmate, identified as 23-year-old Tyrah Shawnice Davis of Little Canada, was found unresponsive in her cell by jail staff just after 6 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures performed at the jail by staff and Elk River Ambulance medics, Davis was pronounced dead.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death. No further details have been released.

Sherburne County Jail is a major regional facility with 732 beds and is located in Elk River.