"Injury crash" shuts down stretch of I-694 for hours near Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 and Highway 252 near Brooklyn Center are back open after being completely shut down for more than three hours Sunday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says "an injury crash" that happened at about 6:10 p.m. prompted the shutdown.
The agency says it will release more information when it's available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.