Watch CBS News
Local News

"Injury crash" shuts down stretch of I-694 for hours near Brooklyn Center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

“Injury crash” shuts down stretch of I-694 near Brooklyn Center
“Injury crash” shuts down stretch of I-694 near Brooklyn Center 00:18

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 and Highway 252 near Brooklyn Center are back open after being completely shut down for more than three hours Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says "an injury crash" that happened at about 6:10 p.m. prompted the shutdown.

sun-10p-vo-694-crash-ba-wcco1vcs.jpg
CBS

The agency says it will release more information when it's available.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.