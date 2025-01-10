3 injured, including toddler, after Tesla crashes into Montessori Academy in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. — Two adults and a three-year-old toddler are recovering after a Tesla crashed into a school in Eagan Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at Montessori Academy, located at 1970 Rahncliff Ct., just before 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the Tesla, identified by police as a 42-year-old woman, allegedly attempted to stop, but ended up hitting the building.

Authorities say the crash caused moderate damage to the school.

A large piece of plywood covered part of the Montessori Academy in Eagan Friday afternoon. WCCO

A three-year-old toddler was taken to the hospital and the two adults were treated at the scene. All three people were inside the school at the time of the crash.

The Eagan Police Department is investigating.