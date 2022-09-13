Inflation dipped in August, but remains stubbornly high

Fed chair signals another rate hike could be coming Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals another interest rate hike could be coming 04:32

Inflation slowed for a second month in August, although prices remain near a four-decade high as costs for food and rent continue to climb.

The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices. The increase is lower than July's 8.5% jump but higher than economists had expected, showing prices remain uncomfortably high.

Core CPI, which discounts volatile food and fuel prices, rose 6.3% — up from a 5.9% rate in July.

"Price levels continue to increase, they aren't slowing down month-over month (e.g. accelerating, not decelerating) and this inflation problem isn't going away quietly," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note.

Stock markets soured on the report, with the S&P 500 set to open 1.7% lower. A report earlier this week from Adobe indicated that online prices showed a surprise increase last month, driven by apparel, personal care and groceries.

"Unpleasant surprises aplenty are found in the August Consumer Price Index," noted Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, in an email. "The prices for necessities continue to fuel this fire, including shelter, food, and medical care."

He added, "The substantial decline in gasoline prices is noteworthy but doesn't address the overall problem with inflation."

Still, consumers are expecting costs to fall further later this year. A survey from the New York Fed on Monday showed consumers expect no increase in home prices in 2023, consistent with predictions from Goldman Sachs that home prices would flatline.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking its benchmark interest rate when it meets later this month. The central bank has raised the federal funds rate four times this year in a move to slow the economy and arrest spiraling inflation. Economists predict another hike of 0.75 percentage points at the Fed's September meeting.