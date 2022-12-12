Indigenous Bowl a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Deer River teammates

MINNEAPOLIS – Helmets of every color took the field where the Purple play.

The Indigenous Bowl returned to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday for the second straight year.

"Holy crap I'm playing on the Vikings field, first of all," said offensive lineman Bryce Herring, from Deer River. "Second of all, just a great appreciation for my culture and all these other kids' culture out here."

The Indigenous Bowl is now in its fifth playing, and second in Minnesota. The game is an all-star showcase for Native football seniors, giving them one last game in their prep career -- as well as an opportunity to get noticed by colleges.

The two rosters equal a total of roughly 80 players from around the country, including two from the same high school team: Deer River in northern Minnesota. The Warriors made it to the state semifinals this season before losing to Springfield.

The two were not teammates Sunday: Bryce Herring's "White Team" got the win over "Team Red" and the bragging rights over Tygh Gullickson.

Tygh Gullickson and Bryce Herring CBS

"Before, we were both talking crap and it was pretty competitive, and I was hoping I'd come out with the win," said Gullickson, who played running back and safety on Sunday.

"It was a little odd," said Herring, an offensive lineman. "I got to hit him once, unfortunately [laughs]! But, you know, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I was glad I got it."

They are seniors in high school making change.

"It builds a real connection that's been lost for a long time between our reservations across America and everywhere else," said Herring.

Ending their prep careers in style.

"You can't complain with ending your season in the Vikings stadium," said Gullickson.