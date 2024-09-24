Alcohol involved in Indiana man's fatal central Minnesota crash, patrol says

Some Midwest Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz, and more headlines

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Indiana man died Monday night when his pickup truck rolled and landed upside down in water in central Minnesota, officials said.

Charles Mullins, 36, was driving north on Highway 22 in Munson Township when his truck left the road, rolled and ended up "partially submerged" in water, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Mullins died at the scene.

The state patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Munson Township is about 25 miles west of St. Cloud.