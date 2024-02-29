Missouri police officer fatally shot, process server killed while trying to serve court documents

A Missouri police officer and a civil process server were shot and killed in Independence, Missouri, authorities said Thursday.

Independence Police Department received a call at 1:09 p.m. local saying a civil process server with the Jackson County Circuit Court had been shot, Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement. At the same time, a neighbor called to say an officer had been shot, the highway patrol said.

Multiple police officers responded to the scene, more gunfire ensued and three police officers were shot. The officers and civil process server were taken to a local hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to be treated for minor injuries.

One of the officers and the process server died of their wounds, the highway patrol said. It was not clear if the officer who died had been shot along with the process server or if they had been fatally wounded after responded to the shooting.

"My heart breaks for the Independence Police Department and all the family and friends of their officer who succumbed to injuries from a shooting earlier today," said Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City, in a social media post. "I am praying for all others impacted today and all of the women and men of law enforcement in the Kansas City area."

"Our deepest condolences go to families of the 16th Circuit Court process server and the Independence Police Department officer who died from fatal gunfire today in the course of their duties," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

Area schools were placed on lockdown for approximately 20 minutes because of the large police presence in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Osage R-1 School District.

Independence, about 25 minutes from Kansas City, is home to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum