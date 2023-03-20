In no time, Fire Mountain Fabrics has become community's go-to for Native prints

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a first-of-its kind business in Minnesota, and it's fulfilling a big need. Fire Mountain Fabrics, which is owned by two Indigenous women, exclusively sells Native prints. The road to making their dream a reality wasn't easy.

Aisles of colorful fabrics recently became a playground for the students from Bdote Learning Center. In the classroom, they drew up their dream designs of Pow Wow skirts. Then their teachers brought them on a field trip to Fire Mountain Fabrics to bring those designs to life.

Fire Mountain Fabrics is a place for kids like them to get in touch with their culture and identity. WCCO was there as the students were introduced to Mawka, which means "bear" in Ojibwe.

Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are the owners and best friends. They wanted to start a store that sold Native fabrics because the big box stores never had what they needed to make their regalia.

"You'd either have to travel to go find it or you order it online," Travis said.

Fire Mountain Fabrics was born quickly; it started as an idea back in August. Two months later they were selling their fabrics online, and four months later, in February, you could start buying the fabrics in person. Building the business quickly felt like the only option. Fairbanks had recently received a diagnosis of Stage 4 ovarian cancer, and was given six months.

"I was just devastated really," Fairbanks said. "And I remember driving home with my son back home, and it was just like, 'What's important now?'"

CBS News

"When you go through treatments like she was, and just watching that, there's no better time than today to make your dreams come true," Travis said.

The two made their dream happen, and made sure to put the word "fire" in their store name, which symbolizes healing in Native rituals. That is, ultimately, what this store is doing.

"It's definitely kept me with the will to just keep moving forward," Fairbanks said.

Their dream is now spreading beyond Minnesota. Since opening last month, Fire Mountain Fabrics has had customers from Canada, Washington state and North and South Dakota.