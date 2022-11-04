In final days of campaign, Minnesota Republicans, Democrats get boosts from national party leaders

St. Paul, Minn. -- Republican and Democrats in Minnesota got a boost from national party leaders in the final days before the election, as candidates up and down the ballot make their last efforts to turn out their base and convince undecided voters to support them.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both made appearances at the Minnesota capitol at competing rallies Friday, in a sign of how competitive the races are.

Harrison addressed a crowd early in the morning on the first stop on the DFL's statewide bus tour. There, Democrats from Sen. Amy Klobuchar to Gov. Tim Walz warned at stake this election are education, abortion rights and the future of democracy, as falsehoods about the 2020 election persist.

"The entire country is looking at what happens right here in Minnesota. We need you," Harrison said. "We need you to turn out like you have never turned out before because a lot of folks are doubting us. A lot of folks believe that we can't deliver."

A few hours later, McDaniel addressed Republicans inside the capitol rotunda at a campaign rally for GOP nominee Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk. She underscored that the GOP sees inflation, crime and education as the defining issues that will propel them to victory.

"We can turn Minnesota red," said McDaniel. "Getting out and working as hard as you can between now and Election Day—it's just four days—we can change the course of your state because enough is enough."

Polls show several tight contests in Minnesota, including those for governor and attorney general. In recent years, Democrats have swept statewide offices—Republicans haven't won those races since 2006. With national GOP tailwinds, Republicans hope to break that losing streak.

In Minnesota's Second Congressional District, a re-match between incumbent DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner is among the few "toss-ups" that could determine the balance of power in Washington. McDaniel previously came to Apple Valley to stump for Kistner earlier this month.

When asked by a reporter if he was here a "rescue mission" for Democrats, Harrison said the press was "reading too much into" the meaning of his visit.

"Sometimes you've got friendships and relationships in this business and you want to make sure you stand up for your friends when they ask for your support," he said. "We've spent most of our time over on the East Coast and I wanted to make sure we gave some love to the Midwest and West."

McDaniel told reporters that Minnesota "could shock the nation" come Tuesday. In the final week she's made stops in several states, including Pennsylvania and New York, where there are hotly contested races for federal office.

"The fact that I'm coming back to Minnesota four days out from an election means that there is an opportunity to pick up this governorship if people get out and vote," she said.

For his closing argument in the marquee governor's race, Walz renewed his push for "one Minnesota," which was the central message of his first bid for the state's top job four years ago.

"There's two visions—one that's hopeful together, moving us forward, where kindness and compassion and decency are on the ballot," he said. "And then there's one that's bleak and negative and takes us in the wrong direction. We know what choice we're making."

Jensen has put Walz on the defense of his policies and handling of the pandemic over the course of the campaign and on Friday, he condemned the incumbent for "disrespecting" parents of school-aged children and police officers.

"I will speak for all the voices, the voices of those at the beginning of life and those at the end of life and those who live in the shadows of life and I will not flinch" he said. "And at the end of the day we will trailblaze the issues because Minnesotans expect nothing less from their leaders."

Both Walz and Jensen have packed schedules from now until Tuesday, where they'll both engage in get-out-the-vote efforts.