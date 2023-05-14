Impairment, high speed believed to be factors in fatal north Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police believe high speed and impairment may have been major factors in a crash that killed a man in north Minneapolis on Saturday.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of 51st Avenue North and West Lyndale Avenue North around 3 p.m.

Arriving officers say they found one man outside the vehicle and another still inside the vehicle.

EMS determined the man inside the car had died in the accident.

The man outside the vehicle went to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department says that preliminary information suggests the car had been driving at a high rate of speed when it drove off the road and collided with a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say speed and impairment of the driver may have been factors.