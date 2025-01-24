Immigration advocates urge caution before sharing about rumored federal raids

MINNEAPOLIS — The Trump Administration is deploying military aircraft to carry out deportations.

Video obtained by CBS News shows men shackled while boarding a cargo plane to Guatemala.

The White House says it's trying to secure even more planes to speed up the removal of undocumented migrants and the immigration crackdown is causing rumors of raids to rip across social media.

It's a daily occurrence of unverified reports of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on social media that is now creating a ripple effect of fear, leading to experts asking people to pause before sharing these posts.

Luis Argueta with Unidos MN says they've been busy fielding calls of ICE sightings that ultimately are false.

Experts argue that is causing unnecessary anxiety and harm to families who fear deportation.

On Friday, Colonial Market at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue was empty. Daniel Hernandez says sales are down about 40% because he says people are too afraid to leave their home and go out in public.

Some families even sending children to the grocery store.

"People should understand not everything you hear on social media is real," Hernandez said.

In response to panic-filled rumors, Unidos is stepping up to provide clarity with a tip line.

"We are working on getting a rapid response line a number people can call in report any sightings," Argueta said.

Their goal is to provide accurate information and respond to verified ICE sightings — a system they believe will push facts and not fear.

ICE also working to reign in rumors by posting several messages on social media with the headline "For the record."

x.com/ICEgov