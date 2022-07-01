Watch CBS News
'Immersive Van Gogh' returns to Minneapolis

CBS Minnesota

A brush with madness 05:24

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- An interactive Van Gogh experience is returning to Minneapolis in July. The "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit will be coming back to the Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis, located at 1515 Central Ave. NE.

The Van Gogh exhibit will run from July 1 to Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale now.

The Van Gogh exhibit originally opened in Minneapolis in August 2021 and, though it was planned to be a one-month exhibit, it was extended through April 2022.

Meanwhile, "The Art Of Banksy" is entering its final days at the space. The last chance to see the showcase of authentic Banksy artworks will be June 12. Tickets are still on sale.

