Imanaga dominant on mound, Paredes has homer and 4 RBIs and Cubs top Twins

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga gave up two hits through seven innings, Isaac Paredes hit a three-run drive for his first homer with the Cubs, and Chicago beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Imanaga retired the first 10 hitters he faced before issuing his only walk of the game, then gave up a two-run homer to Royce Lewis, but the Cubs went on to end Minnesota's five-game winning streak. The 30-year-old left-hander struck out 10 — nine swinging — to tie his career high.

Paredes, acquired from Tampa Bay in a July 28 trade, finished with two hits and four RBIs. Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a run-scoring triple in the sixth, to help the Cubs win for the fifth time in seven games.

Imanaga (9-2) also yielded a double to rookie Brooks Lee with a gusty wind blowing in from center at Wrigley Field.

Christian Vázquez hit a solo shot off reliever Drew Smyly in the eighth.

Minnesota starter Pablo López (10-8) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. The Twins fell four games behind rained-out first-place Cleveland in the AL Central, but remained in the second AL wild card.

Paredes put Chicago ahead 3-0 in the first with his 17th homer of the season, a high drive that reached the basket in left.

Michael Busch, running with two outs, scored all the way from first on Paredes' bloop single in the third to make it 4-0.

Carlos Santana became the first Twins baserunner when he walked with one out in fourth. Lewis hit Imanaga's next pitch, a high inside fastball, to cut it to 4-2.

Following Lewis' drive, Imanaga retired the next five before Lee doubled to lead off the sixth.

The Cubs upped it to 6-2 in the sixth on Swanson's RBI triple to right center. Swanson scored on Randy Dobnak's wild pitch.

Rookie Pete Crow-Amstrong singled in a final run the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton was out of the lineup for a second straight game with lower back tightness. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton is day-to-day and expects him back no later than Friday versus Cleveland. … INF Kyle Farmer (right shoulder strain) was set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.

Cubs: OF/1B Cody Bellinger was at DH for the eighth straight game since returning on July 30 from a broken left middle finger. The 2019 NL MVP is still having difficulty throwing. … RF Seiya Suzuki returned to the lineup after missing Monday's game with neck stiffness.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (7-7, 3.59) faces Cubs RHP Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19) in the series finale on Wednesday.

