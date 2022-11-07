ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Social media's role in America's polarized political climate
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
Preppers in 2022: Stocking up and skilling up for extreme catastrophes
Helping asylum seekers in New York City
Social media ethicist says regulation goes beyond moderating content
Recalling the words of Abe Lincoln as election day approaches
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.