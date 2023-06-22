"Iconic property" goes to market on Wayzata Bay with $14.75 million price tag

Tour one of the priciest homes ever to go on sale in Minnesota

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A Wayzata Bay home is hitting the market, and its price tag could end up making it one of the biggest single-family real estate transactions ever to happen on Minnesota's open market.

Listed at $14.75 million, 2400 Cedar Point Drive in Woodland, Minnesota features five beds, seven bathrooms and boasts panoramic lake views.

"It's just an iconic property," said realtor Jim Schwarz, the home's listing agent. "It's a prominent house on a prominent piece of property."

Schwarz helped the home's current owners secure the property and build their dream lake house in 2016. Years later, they're ready to sell. While many multimillion-dollar sales don't reach the open market, Schwarz is taking a different approach – list openly and search globally for a buyer.

"We felt the highest and best offer was to go out to the public and market it globally," he said. "We've had a buyer come in from Paradise Valley, we've had a buyer come in from Florida."

The home's multiple decks, primary and catering kitchen, spa bath, theatre, golf simulator, boat house, eight-car garage and art studio make it truly one of a kind.

"If they're interested, my information is everywhere," Schwarz said.