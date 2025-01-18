Watch CBS News
Ice Shanty Projects return to Lake Harriet with renewed hope after tough 2024

By Adam Duxter

Art Shanty Projects returns to Lake Harriet
Art Shanty Projects returns to Lake Harriet 03:05

LAKE HARRIET, Minn. — A Minneapolis wintertime staple is back once more – this time, with renewed hope.

As the Ice Shanty Art Project enters its 21st year, it's coming off arguably it's toughest year – when Minnesota's warmest winter on record cut the project short after just a handful of days.

As 20 art installations return to the frozen lake, artistic director Erin Lavelle is welcoming the cold – even the bitter cold on Saturday's opening day.

"I'm feeling great this morning," Lavelle said. "I love winter it's my favorite season, it makes me feel alive."

The shanty project will run the next four weekends on Lake Harriet. 

Attending is free of charge, although donations are encouraged – and help to pay the artists for their time and work.  

