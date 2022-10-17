Ice Castles to return to New Brighton for 8th winter

Tips for getting your lawn and garden ready for winter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- A winter tradition in the making - Ice Castles - is heading to the Twin Cities for its eighth year.

Organizers on Monday announced the icy wonderland will return to New Brighton at Long Lake Regional Park. The attraction features slides, caverns, tunnels, sculptures and more created from ice.

"The award-winning frozen attraction will also debut a new ice bar offering a selection of adult beverages this winter, plus a reimagined and enhanced light walk, and fun whimsical winter characters that will be inside the castle for guests to meet," a press release said.

Depending on the weather, the attraction typically opens in early to mid-January and could remain open until early March. Sculptors will begin building the experience as early as November, organizers said.

Tickets will be available Nov. 28 right here.

Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York.

Check out what it looked like in January: