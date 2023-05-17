"I knew the healing power of art": Stroke victim creates in order to express herself, heal

Stroke victim uses art to express herself and cope

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A stroke can change lives in an instant. Some people recover fully, but others have long-term or lifelong disabilities.

Stroke survivors often struggle to do the things they previously loved. One Falcon Heights woman turned to art to better express herself after developing a brain disorder following her stroke.

"It's transparent. It's beautiful. It shows the light," said Jeannie Bridgeman, a stroke survivor from Falcon Heights.

Jeannie Bridgeman is describing her art. What she may not realize is those same words describe her story.

A tale of a life-changing event one morning in 2019. Jeannie was getting ready for work with her husband.

"He was asking me questions like do you want me to give you a ride and it was just nonsense coming out of my mouth," explained Bridgeman.

It was a stroke.

"I was not able to say my name for a couple months," said Bridgeman.

As a result, Jeannie battles aphasia. It takes tremendous effort to listen, speak and find her words. Loud noises give her migraines and lead to anxiety, making crowds or even going out for a meal difficult.

"Any kind of function like that is extremely frustrating and tiring, as an extrovert, it's double hard," said Bridgeman.

Jeannie credits hard work and her therapists from Allina Health and the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute for how far she's come. Just as important is a return to a pursuit that's helped her through previous life challenges.

"I knew the healing power of art and went back to it again after my stroke," said Bridgeman.

For the last year and a half, she's been working on watercolors and stained-glass pieces multiple times a week at Mosaic on a Stick in St. Paul.

"It's all about the flow," said Bridgeman.

A flow she doesn't feel in daily life due to her stroke.

"It's the kind of thing that when I'm doing my art, I lose track of time. I'm free," explained Bridgeman.

That freedom has inspired many of Jeannie's pieces. Her art is now being displayed and sold during the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute Art of Possibilities Art Show and Sale.

Jeannie is thankful for the creativity and community she's found through art. Her recovery has taught her a lot about herself.

"I have learned how to slow down because I was forced to, but that's not a bad thing. I feel like I'm more connected to people now. I'm more living in the moment," said Bridgeman.

The Art of Possibilities Art Show & Sale runs through the end of the month at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley.

The sale features hundreds of artists with disabilities from around the world.

100% of the proceeds go back to the artists.