"I always thought we'd pull it off": Vikings make largest comeback in NFL history

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before Saturday, the largest NFL comeback was a Bills/Oilers playoff game in 1992--that was 32 points. The Vikings broke that record by winning 39-36 in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts after being down 33.

WCCO's Ren Clayton caught up with the Vikings on their most recent win.

"It's unbelievable. I came in here and shed tears thinking about it. All of the things that we've been through, and to be down by 33 at half, and come back with this team, with that fight to go and win the game, it's definitely something crazy to think about," said wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Minnesota had no points until K.J. Osborn scored with 8-plus minutes left in the third--the start of a 36-3 run.

"This has just been a day. it's been so crazy. But if that was the spark that we needed to get us going I was happy I was able to do that," said defensive back, Chandon Sullivan.

The Vikings did not play perfect football down the stretch and had two Chandon Sullivan fumble recoveries for touchdowns called back by the refs. Wins heal all.

"I always thought we'd pull it off. We've been doing it all year," said safety Harrison Smith.

The Vikings could have clinched the division with a tie, but that would have done the comeback a disservice.

"It was everything you would want. A game like this to win the division, you would want it to be that difficult, you wouldn't want it to come easy," said offensive lineman Brian O'Neill.