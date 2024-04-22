I-94 westbound near Maple Grove down to 1 lane after crash involving semi

Crash limits traffic to one lane on I-94 westbound near Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A crash involving a semi has limited traffic to one lane on a major interstate in the north metro Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash occurred northwest of Maple Grove on westbound Interstate 94, between 95th Avenue North and Highway 610.

Officials say a semi went off the road and hit a guardrail, which pushed the semi back into the lane. Another motorist then hit the semi.

The crash is causing delays.

No injuries have been reported.