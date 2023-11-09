I-94 to close between St. Paul and Oakdale, Woodbury this weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Drivers in the east metro may be dealing with headaches this weekend as Interstate 94 is set to close from St. Paul to the eastern suburbs of Woodbury and Oakdale.

Both sides of the highway will be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m., according to Metro Transit. The westbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 494/694 and Interstate 35E, while the eastbound side will be closed between Highway 52 and Highway 61/10.

The interstate is closing so crews can install beams for a new pedestrian bridge connected to the Gold Line.

The eastbound side will reopen Saturday at 8 p.m., with the westbound reopening to follow Monday at 5 a.m., Metro Transit said.

Drivers will be detoured onto I-35E and I-694 during the closure.