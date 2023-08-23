I-94 eastbound ramp in Washington County will temporarily close for construction on Monday

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the eastbound Interstate 94 ramp to Highway95/St. Croix Trail in Lakeland will close on Aug. 28.

The ramp closure will begin at 5 a.m. and remain in effect until Sept. 18.

Motorists can bypass this closure by using eastbound I-94, Manning Avenue, Hudson Road South and Hwy 95/St. Croix Trail.

MnDot urges motorist to be vigilant while driving through construction zones.

MnDot says it is closing this ramp down so construction crews can pave the eastbound lanes throughout this stretch of I-94.

I-94 Oakdale to Lakeland project area map MnDot

This is in part to a statewide effort to make improvements to I-94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue and the St. Croix River. Construction is planned to continue through fall of 2024.