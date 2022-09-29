NEXT Drive: I-35W near downtown Minneapolis to close nightly starting Oct. 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation says part of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis will be closed nightly starting Monday as crews work to make repairs.

The ramps from southbound I-35W and Washington Avenue to westbound I-94/11th Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 4.

Southbound I-35W between Washington Avenue and I-94 will be closed Oct. 5-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35W will be restricted to one lane of traffic between I-94 and Washington Avenue from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 11. Traffic will be closed entirely to motorists starting after 11:45 p.m. until 5 a.m on those days.

The northbound ramp from I-35W to Washington Avenue/University of Minnesota/3rd Street will be closed Oct. 12-13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will work on deck construction, painting, guardrail and lighting installation, and placing permanent pavement markings on the 7th and 8th Street bridges.