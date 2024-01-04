I-35, I-494 interchange to close overnight starting on Jan 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting on Monday, MnDot will close the southbound Interstate 35W at the I-35W/Interstate 494 interchange Bloomington/Richfield. The northbound I-35W interchange will then close on Tuesday.

Closures are necessary so crews can set bridge beams for a new turbine ramp.

Southbound I-35W overnight closure

Starting at 10 p.m. southbound I-35W will be closed at the I-35W/I-494 interchange until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Motorists will be detoured to westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W while this closure is in place.

These ramps will also be closed during bridge beam construction:

Northbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between 90th Street in Bloomington and 76th St. in Richfield (Jan. 9, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.)



Southbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between 66th St. in Richfield and I-494 (Jan 8.-Jan. 9, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

The ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W will be closed (Jan. 8-Jan. 9, 9p.m. to 5 a.m.)

The ramp from southbound I-35W to eastbound I-494 will be closed (Jan. 8-Jan. 9, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Northbound I-35W overnight closure

On Tuesday starting at 10 p.m., northbound I-35W will be closed at the I-35W/I-494 interchange until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured to eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to northbound I-35W.

These ramps will also be closed during this time:

Northbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between 90th St. in Bloomington and I-494 in Richfield (Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)



The ramp from 82nd St. to northbound I-35W will be closed (Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)



The ramp from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W will be closed (Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)



The ramp from northbound I-35W to westbound I-494 will be closed (Jan. 9-Jan. 10, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.)



MnDot recommends motorists give themselves extra time to get to their destination while these closures are in place.

Construction plans and traffic impacts are weather and scheduling permitted and subjected to change.

