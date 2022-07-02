Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee announced Friday afternoon that they are withdrawing all its potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.

The final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days. According to a press release, Hy-Vee decided to withdraw all its potato salad products from its shelves pending final test results.

The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market locations and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

The withdrawal affects all eight states the company has stores in, including Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

The expiration dates of the withdrawn products are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

No illness or complaints involving the products addressed in the withdrawal have been reported.

Products withdrawn include:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dice Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee urges customers who have purchased any of the withdrawn products not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.