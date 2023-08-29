Hurricane Idalia path and timeline: When and where the storm hit Florida

Update: Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning. Read the latest here. Our earlier story is below.

Hurricane Idalia briefly strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 over the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday but then weakened slightly back to a Category 3 before making landfall over the Big Bend region of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. It warned the storm was causing "catastrophic" storm surge and "destructive winds."

The center emphasized that the "change in wind speed does not diminish the threat of catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds."

Storm surge in some areas was expected to reach 16 feet.

"That level of storm surge is life threatening," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at an early morning briefing, adding, "There will be impacts far behind the eye wall, and those will extend to places like Tallahassee" and other parts of northeast Florida.

The storm made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Wind speeds of 111 mph to 129 mph make it a Category 3, which is considered a major storm capable of "devastating damage," the hurricane center says.

Hurricane Idalia making landfall on morning of August 30, 2023 over the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle. National Hurricane Center / NOAA

"In this part of Florida, particularly the Big Bend coast, we haven't seen a hurricane landfall of this intensity in many, many, many years," Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

He said the region's shallow continental shelf adds to the storm's impact, with the hurricane's circulation pushing water inland, which is leading to catastrophic storm surge.

"We're gonna see, you know, not just the storm surge but potential for damaging winds extending well inland all the way across portions of north Florida, into southern Georgia, into places like Savannah, Hilton Head," Brennan said. "We have hurricane warnings in effect for the fast-moving hurricane. It's going to bring those winds really far inland today and tonight."

Idalia's path is expected to impact a wide central portion of Florida before moving along the Georgia and Carolina coastline Wednesday into Thursday.

Bookmark our one-stop resource web page for #Idalia info at https://t.co/vddmNEaDQv pic.twitter.com/u9UvTTIKeM — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 28, 2023

At a briefing Tuesday evening, Gov. DeSantis urged people in the evacuation zone to leave immediately.

"If you stay hunkered down tonight, it's going to be too nasty tomorrow morning to be able to do it," he said.

"If you do choose to stay in one of the evacuation zones, first responders will not be able to get you until after the storm has passed."

Hurricane Idalia's location and warnings

Idalia spent several days churning toward the Florida coast from the Gulf of Mexico. As the storm intensified, meteorologists warned that it could bring "catastrophic" storm surge and "destructive winds" to the Big Bend region as it moved over land.

"While Idalia should weaken after landfall," the center continued, "it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today. Idalia should emerge off the southeastern United States coast early on Thursday and move eastward through late week."

On Facebook early Wednesday, Cedar Key resident Michael Presley Bobbitt posted video of water coming up to his home and said, "The water just keeps coming. Pray for Cedar Key."

The water just keeps coming. Pray for Cedar key. Posted by Michael Presley Bobbitt on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson noted Tuesday that the massive storm surge expected to accompany Idalia's arrival on land "is the primary threat with this storm."

"There is likely a level of people being caught off guard farther south as the storm is just skirting by," he said. "The storm surge may go as far as US19 inland, so there's a lot of area covered by that, even if the coast isn't populated like near Naples. No one alive in these areas has seen flooding this bad there if it hits max potential."

Forecasters have put communities under a range of severe weather advisories, from hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches to storm surge warnings and watches.

Hurricane warnings were extended up the East Coast from Altamaha Sound, Georgia to Edisto Beach, South

Carolina. A storm surge warning was extended to the stretch from St. Catherine's Sound, Georgia to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

Previously, hurricane warnings were in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, Fla., including Tampa Bay and a storm surge warning was issued from Englewood north to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

The hurricane center says the storm surge could get as high as 16 feet in the area from the Wakulla/Jefferson County line in Florida Yankeetown, Fla. and as high as 6 feet in Tampa Bay.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties and the state mobilized more than 5,500 National Guard members to respond to the storm. Between 30,000 and 40,000 electricity workers would be on hand to restore power after the storm hits, the governor said.

Evacuation orders or recommendations were posted in 28 counties and dozens of school districts across Florida had suspended classes.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin, to the east over the Atlantic, was churning on a track that's expected to keep it off the East Coast.

Franklin was a major Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday packing 115 mph sustained winds and bringing "life-threatening surf and rip currents" along the East Coast and was forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda starting later on Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

Meteorologists rate hurricanes according to the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, categorizing storms that fall within Categories 3, 4 or 5 as "major" hurricanes capable of causing "significant loss of life and damage," according to the National Hurricane Center. The categories are based on a hurricane's maximum sustained wind speeds.

Where is Hurricane Idalia going to hit?

Florida's Gulf Coast is in Idalia's sights, putting communities at risk in central and northern parts of the state. It made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend region, which is where the Florida peninsula meets the panhandle.

With hurricane preparations underway, DeSantis urged people living in low-lying coastal areas along the Gulf, many of whom were under evacuation notices ahead of Idalia's arrival, to move to higher ground until the storm passes.

"You run from the water and you hide from the wind. If you're there in that storm surge, you're putting your life in jeopardy when it gets to be that high," the governor said.

Map shows the forecast for dangerous storm surge from Hurricane Idalia in Florida, as of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. NOAA/National Weather Service

A major hurricane has never entered the Apalachee Bay, located just south of Tallahassee where the Florida peninsula meets the mainland U.S., said the city's National Weather Service branch, which called the potential arrival of Idalia "unprecedented."

"Hurricane Idalia will likely be an unprecedented event for many locations in the Florida Big Bend. Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay. When you try to compare this storm to others, DON'T. No one has seen this," reads a message posed to the front page of the website for NWS Tallahassee.

As Idalia intensified Tuesday, DeSantis told Florida residents: "There's a huge number of counties that are going to feel impacts from this." He referenced updated computer models from the National Hurricane Center that indicated the storm could impact inland areas as well, including Columbia County and Madison County, which sit near Florida's border with Georgia, between Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

Storm surge could reach up to 12 feet or 15 feet for much of northwestern Florida and into the panhandle, meteorologists warned, while coastal areas as far south as Cape Sable, in the Everglades, and the Florida Keys could see storm surges of up to 2 or 3 feet above ground level.

Storm surge is a rise in water levels caused by hurricane-force winds that push water toward shore and over areas of land that are normally dry, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This phenomenon is considered the greatest threat to life during a hurricane.

Forecasters also warned that "areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday."

Tropical storm warnings were issued for areas stretching from the Altamaha Sound in Georgia to the South Santee River in South Carolina as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch was in effect for much of the Carolina coast, from the South Santee River up to Surf City in North Carolina.

8/28 10am CDT: There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation from #Idalia along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect, including Tampa Bay & the Big Bend. Residents in these areas should follow advice from local officials. pic.twitter.com/t0s8WghUJu — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 28, 2023

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the boundaries of the warning area, while a hurricane watch means those conditions are possible, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters are urging people in areas under hurricane warnings to prepare for the onset of conditions within the next 12 to 24 hours. People living in areas placed under storm surge watches should prepare for the "possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline" over the next 48 hours, the hurricane center said.

There is a possibility of strong and potentially damaging wind gusts from Idalia that could "extend well eastward from the storm's center" once it makes landfall in Florida, the weather service said. Meteorologists added that torrential downpours could also happen in eastern parts of the state, which may be subject to increasing tornado threats as well.

Map of Hurricane Idalia's projected path

Meteorologists are forecasting a northeastern path for Idalia as it intensifies, tracking over the Gulf of Mexico toward the northwest coast of Florida throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.

After making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, Idalia is expected to continue across northern Florida and coastal Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday, decreasing in strength as it travels.

NOAA / NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Will Idalia and Franklin hit Florida at the same time?

Hurricane Franklin is not expected to hit Florida, but it will cause rough surf conditions and rip currents. Officials haven't issued any forecasts suggesting that Franklin will make landfall anywhere along the East Coast.

Satellite image shows Hurricane Idalia, center, and Hurricane Franklin, right, on August 29, 2023. NOAA

As Idalia approaches, the National Weather Service has issued tropical storm watches and warnings for parts of eastern central Florida, including Orlando, where residents have been urged to prepare for "local tropical storm conditions by Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

An incoming "long-period swell" in the Atlantic caused by Hurricane Franklin will make the coast susceptible to "high seas, rough surf, an increase in life-threatening rip currents, and beach erosion during high tides during Tuesday and Wednesday," according to the hurricane center.