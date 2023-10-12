100 years after its shipwreck, The Huronton located in Lake Superior

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — New video has been released of a 238-foot-long freighter that sunk in Lake Superior in 1923.

The Huronton was headed upbound on the Great Lake in heavy fog and smoke, and collided with a bulk freighter.

Everyone made it aboard the freighter, but the Huronton wasn't seen again — until now.

GLSHS

Using sonar Tow Fish, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society was able to discover the Huronton 800 feet below the surface.

Scientists say the race to locate other shipwrecks in the Great Lakes is on due to the threat from the invasive quagga mussel, which has been feasting on the remains of vessels. For the past 30 years, the mussels have been found in almost every shipwreck and downed plane in the Great Lakes, with the exception of Lake Superior.

The National Park Service says both zebra and quagga mussels have been found in Lake Superior, but their numbers at this point are limited.