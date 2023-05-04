Hunter in Washington County shoots fellow hunter he mistook for turkey, sheriff says

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- One hunter mistakenly shot another near Stillwater Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the two men were in the same hunting party in Baytown Township.

"One hunter mistakenly identified the other as a turkey and fired a shot," the sheriff's office said.

READ MORE: Turkey fowls up traffic on Hwy. 169 in Champlin

The 54-year-old man from Arden Hills who was shot was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.

The 48-year-old Excelsior man who authorities say fired the shot is cooperating.