Hunter Biden to appear for deposition on Feb. 28, House Republicans say

Washington — Hunter Biden will testify behind closed doors on Feb. 28 before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, Republicans said Thursday, apparently resolving a dispute over demands for his testimony that had escalated in recent weeks.

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," said Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committees' respective chairmen.

Both of the committees had approved contempt of Congress resolutions against President Biden's son for previously refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas for closed-door testimony amid the GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.

The full House had been set to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress this week until Hunter Biden's attorney signaled his willingness to testify.

Republicans have argued that Hunter Biden's testimony is a "critical component" of their impeachment investigation as they look into whether the president profited off of his family members' foreign business dealings while he was vice president.

"With the possible exception of President Biden, [Hunter] Biden is the most important witness possessing information about President Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings," Republicans said in a report released last week.

Republicans have spent months investigating the president and his son's business dealings but have yet to uncover any evidence of wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden has denied that his father was financially involved in his business dealings.

He has said that he is willing to answer questions from lawmakers but would only do so in a public hearing.

The president's son made a brief surprise appearance at the Oversight Committee's hearing last week, where lawmakers debated the contempt resolution.

"Hunter Biden's willful refusal to comply with the committee's subpoenas is a criminal act," Comer said at the hearing. "It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney's Office for prosecution as prescribed by the law."

After leaving the meeting, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, said, "Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father."

"And, despite their improper partisan motives, on six occasions — from February to today — we have offered to work with the House committees to see what and how relevant information to any legitimate inquiry could be provided," Lowell told reporters.

Melissa Quinn contributed reporting.