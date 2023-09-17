Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Mall of America hosts Walk to Defeat ALS

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mall of America hosts walk to defeat ALS
Mall of America hosts walk to defeat ALS 00:52

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Hundreds turned out to support a good cause and fight a devastating disease.

Mall of America played host to the Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday.

Walkers raised money to help fund research aimed at stopping ALS. Thousands live with the disease.

For one man, the event hits close to home.

"I was lucky to be a participant in one of the research studies. It was funded by the ALS Association and a couple other major firms to get a drug that was effective in slowing the progression. And that research is a benefit to all of us," Alan Downs said.

WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell emceed the event.

The walk raised nearly $450,000 dollars and they're still counting.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.