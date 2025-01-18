Hundreds rally in support of women's rights ahead of incoming administration Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The First Amendment was in action as hundreds marched at the State Capitol on Saturday. Protesters voiced their concerns about the incoming administration of President-Elect Donald Trump. It was part of a national effort with rallies in Washington, D.C, Boston and even St. George, Utah.

"We'll stand up for each other when the government threatens protesters!" one participant stated.

WCCO



"The cold may be here, but love and joy is going to keep us warm today!" another participant added.

The chilly temps didn't stop hundreds from walking in the "People's March". The event was put on by "Women's March Minnesota", starting with a rally at St. Paul College and a march to the Capitol Lawn.

One woman telling WCCO she's there for human rights and the rights of her daughters and granddaughters.

Some of the topics discussed included transgender rights, solidarity and women's rights. Rally-goers came from across Minnesota to protest Trump Administration policies they say will restrict freedoms.

Those with opposing beliefs showed up too. But even with some confrontations, the event ended peacefully.