Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds rally in support of women's rights ahead of incoming administration Monday

By Frankie McLister

/ CBS Minnesota

"People's March" happening in several cities ahead of inauguration Monday
"People's March" happening in several cities ahead of inauguration Monday 01:37

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The First Amendment was in action as hundreds marched at the State Capitol on Saturday. Protesters voiced their concerns about the incoming administration of President-Elect Donald Trump. It was part of a national effort with rallies in Washington, D.C, Boston and even St. George, Utah.

"We'll stand up for each other when the government threatens protesters!" one participant stated.

6p-vo-peoples-march-wcco6wk1.jpg
WCCO


"The cold may be here, but love and joy is going to keep us warm today!" another participant added.

The chilly temps didn't stop hundreds from walking in the "People's March". The event was put on by "Women's March Minnesota", starting with a rally at St. Paul College and a march to the Capitol Lawn.

One woman telling WCCO she's there for human rights and the rights of her daughters and granddaughters.

Some of the topics discussed included transgender rights, solidarity and women's rights. Rally-goers came from across Minnesota to protest Trump Administration policies they say will restrict freedoms.

Those with opposing beliefs showed up too. But even with some confrontations, the event ended peacefully.

Frankie McLister
web-frankie-mclister.jpg

Frankie McLister, originally from Middletown, Maryland, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.