Hundreds gather at Silver Lake to combine art and nature

SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- Out on the lake, don't try to define the kind of art Seitu Jones has been doing for decades.

"I love to cross disciplines and I do that as naturally as I can," said Jones. "Calling on the spirits of the folks that came before me. All these artists that easily blend different mediums and different disciplines. This is a way for me to blend art and nature."

This is catching fish in Silver Lake, and creating an ink print based off the ancient Japanese art form, Gyotaku.

"Fisher-people would actually be able to claim bragging rights from printing their fish and showing off their fish and at the same time be able to clean that fish off and eat it," said Jones.

Ink prints based off Gyotaku CBS Minnesota

"I think it's great," said an attendee with his fish print in hand. "Nice day to do it. And it's happening right in here."

There were limited holes in the ice because of slushy conditions, but, still, a crowd of hundreds was there installing art.

"This is to dispel this myth that folks are so urban that we don't necessarily get out," said Jones.

Combining lake life and immersive art.

"The Japanese have this saying or this whole philosophy of taking a forest bath," said Jones. "And this is equivalent to that."

Sunday's event was hosted by The Great Northern Festival. That 12-day festival starts on Wednesday -- and will have over 70 events in the Twin Cities.