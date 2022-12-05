Human remains found in burned vehicle in Renville County

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities in Renville County said "suspected human remains" were found inside a burned vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported a "burned-up" car in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township around 1 p.m.

Responding deputies found the vehicle "fully consumed by fire" with human remains inside.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify the remains, and the discovery is under investigation by the sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Fire Marshal's Office.