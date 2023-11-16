HUGE Improv Theater holding 28-hour marathon on Give to the Max Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday marks the 15th Give to the Max Day, generating millions of dollars every year.

There's a friendly competition going on at Minneapolis' HUGE Improv Theater.

For 28 hours, more than 50 different improv groups will take the stage for 20- to 30-minute sets, all in effort to raise at least $50,000 for the theater.

HUGE Improv isn't the only organization with high hopes Thursday. There are tens of thousands of incredible nonprofits to support.

Interestingly enough, the campaign was never intended to be what it was today. It started as a marketing announcement to get people to go to a website for the first time, and $14 million later it became the holiday we all know.

Since the start, it's helped raise nearly $300 million. Campaign leaders say giving hit a peak in 2021, but they're still seeing a higher amount of donations post pandemic. And this year, they're hoping to keep the streak going, says GiveMN executive director Jake Blumberg.

"We're still at new floor. Giving is above where it was in the pre-pandemic era and we hope that that floor will continue to support us as we grow, and maybe get one of those new ceiling, too," Blumberg said.

It's easy to give, just head to givemn.org. Even if you don't have a particular organization in mind to give back to, it's really easy to find a nonprofit with a cause you're passionate about online. There's even a giving guide you can check out.