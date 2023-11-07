HUD gives $3.8M to state health dept. to help remove lead from Minnesota homes

Extended: MN Health Department receives award for efforts to prevent lead exposure

MINNEAPOLIS — A multi-million dollar grant could help get the lead out of Minnesota homes.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development just awarded the state's health department with $3.8 million to protect families.

That money will go to ways to cut the risks from lead paint in homes and other environmental hazards.

Lead poisoning can cause lifelong damage in kids, Including learning and behavior problems.

The federal housing department hopes to limit exposure, especially in overlooked low-income households.

The health department says you should assume any home built before 1978 likely contains lead, as roughly three-quarters actually do.

For more information on how you can get your home tested, click here.