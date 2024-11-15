Hubbard County election judge accepted unregistered votes, charges say

BADOURA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An election judge in Hubbard County is accused of accepting 11 unregistered votes.

The election judge, a 64-year-old Nevis man, is charged with one count of accepting the vote of an unregistered voter and one count of neglect of duty on Election Day, according to the criminal complaint.

On Nov. 7, an investigator received a copy of an email from Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave to Attorney Jonathan Frieden. The email stated 11 people had registered to vote in Badoura Township, according to the complaint, but Rave couldn't find the completed registration forms.

The 64-year-old man served as head election judge for Badoura Township. He completed basic election judge and head judge training in July, the complaint says.

When asked about the forms, the man said he couldn't find the forms to use, according to the complaint. Rave later found the forms, but the man said the voting location did not use them.

A woman, who also served as an election judge in Badoura Township on Election Day, said she was directed by the man not to use the forms.

Another election judge, according to the complaint, said the man's son, who was also an election judge, was responsible for registration applications.

A third election judge said they were told by the 64-year-old to have new voters sign the back of a book, the complaint says.

The man was arrested at the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.