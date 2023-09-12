Watch CBS News
How you can help victims of the Morocco earthquake

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A devastating earthquake hit the Atlas Mountains in Morocco four days ago. At least 2,900 people have lost their lives.

What's happening there is affecting thousands of people who live in Minnesota.

The smells of cumin, garlic and mint fill the air at the appropriately named Moroccan Flavors inside Minneapolis' Midtown Global Market. The restaurant is the dream of Chef Hassan Ziadadi, a Morocco native.

RELATED: Morocco earthquake death toll tops 2,800 as frantic rescue efforts continue

"I know Minnesota. Minnesotans, they like immigrants, and your warm welcome," Ziadadi said.

His friend Karim Bouchareb also felt the warmth when he moved to Minnesota for grad school 30 years ago.

"The reason I stayed in Minnesota is, and this might surprise you, because Minnesotans and Moroccans are a lot alike," Bouchareb said. "They are warm people, they are friendly."

6p-vo-help-for-morocco-wcco40mk.jpg
WCCO

Chef Hassan says Morocco is a helpful culture.

"Everybody work together as a team," Hassan said.

And that helpfulness is desperately needed. The area where the earthquake struck is remote, with homes made of mud. It's an area Bouchareb knows well.

"I get choked up talking about these people because the mountains of Morocco, to me that is the true Morocco," Bouchareb said. "These are farmers, they are country people, they're honest, they're hospitable. They don't have a lot, but whatever they have, they'll share with you."

And now these friends are hoping their new neighbors will continue to share their love, too.

"I invite all Minnesotans to pray for them, pray for recovery. I know they will reconstruct, I know that they will survive. But the road ahead is gonna be very hard," Bouchareb said.

Just like Moroccans, Minnesotans want to help. You can go to the Minnesota Moroccans Facebook page or you can sit down and talk with your Moroccan neighbors, Like Hassan.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 5:53 PM

