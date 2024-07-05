How to watch: WCCO's 75th Anniversary 1-Hour Special

MINNEAPOLIS — To celebrate 75 years in the business, WCCO is excited to re-air and hour long special that details some of the biggest stories we've covered over the last seven decades.

Over the last few months, we've been showing you some of the biggest moments in Minnesota's history nightly.

This special takes it a step further, unveiling vintage footage directly from the WCCO archives and includes interviews with some of the station's most iconic anchors, reporters and broadcasters like Don Shelby, Dave Moore, and Mark Rosen.

WCCO's history is Minnesota's history.

Thanks for helping us tell your story.

How to watch

What : WCCO's 75th Anniversary 1-Hour Special on CBS News Minnesota

: WCCO's 75th Anniversary 1-Hour Special on CBS News Minnesota Date: July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

