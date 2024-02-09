How to watch the Super Bowl on WCCO in the Twin Cities, Minnesota and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS — Super Bowl LVIII is almost here, with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. If you couldn't get tickets to see the game in person, relax. You can always check it out right here on Minnesota's most-watched station!

When does the game start in Minnesota?

Super Bowl LVIII kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m., in the Central time zone which includes the Twin Cities and Minnesota. Among the featured events of the biggest night in sports: country star Reba McEntire singing the national anthem and Post Malone's version of "America the Beautiful" before kickoff. Also performing, singer Andra Day will sing hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Additionally, eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. For the first time in his career, the 45-year-old singing sensation will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Usher previously appeared as a guest for the Super Bowl XLV halftime show, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

CBS and Paramount+ (the exclusive streamer of the 2024 Super Bowl) will offer seven hours of pregame coverage live from Las Vegas before kickoff:

Wait, I can stream the Super Bowl?

If you're one of the millions of households who bid their cable company a fond farewell, you can still watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable. There are two ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII for free even if you don't have cable. (New subscribers only.)

Paramount+ is the only way to stream the Super Bowl live. The streaming platform offers a free seven-day trial, which allows you to watch the Super Bowl for free while testing out the platform. If you want to watch the Super Bowl for free without cable, sign up for a Paramount+ subscription. You'll be able to watch immediately on your mobile device or smart TV, and you'll be able to cancel anytime. Once the seven-day free trial has expired, you'll be charged regular Paramount+ pricing ($5.99 per month for Paramount+ Essential or $11.99 per month for Paramount+ with Showtime.)

Do I need to rescan for the best image quality?

If you rely on an antenna to watch our broadcast, you might need to rescan your TV before the Super Bowl to make sure you're getting our new signal through NEXTGEN TV. WCCO switched frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV, the future of television, and if you use an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you may need to rescan your TV to continue getting WCCO.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all the available broadcast signals where you live. You don't need to buy any new equipment or services to rescan; and if you get your TV through cable, satellite, or a streaming service, you don't need to rescan at all. Here's how:

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your TV has finished rescanning broadcast signals, you'll still get CBS on WCCO. If you have any problems rescanning, you should be able to get instructions by selecting the "Set Up" or "Menu" button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also check the user manual for your TV or converter box for instructions on rescanning TV signals.

What is NEXTGEN TV?

From now on, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable, satellite and streaming viewers are not affected.

NEXTGEN TV (also known as ATSC 3.0) is the latest digital television technology. It combines over-the-air broadcast with the internet. Features of NEXTGEN TV include:

Brilliant Video — With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that'll make you feel like you're really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

— With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that'll make you feel like you're really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR. Enhanced Audio — NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

— NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec. Interactive & Personalized Content — NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

— NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features. Upgradable for the Future — The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters.