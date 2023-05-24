How to watch President Joe Biden's speech marking 1 year since Uvalde school shooting

President Biden is set to deliver remarks at the White House on Wednesday to mark one year since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and 17 more injured.

The president "will remember those lost in Uvalde and reiterate his call for Republicans in Congress to act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the number one killer of kids in America," a White House official said.

Over the summer, Texas lawmakers released a detailed report that outlined what officials have described as a series of missteps by law enforcement agents as well as administrators during their collective response to the shooting. Among the mistakes highlighted in their report was the fact that nearly 400 law enforcement officers, including 90 state troopers, rushed the elementary school in the wake of the massacre but waited for about one hour before confronting the gunman, who had sequestered himself inside one of the classrooms. The gunman was ultimately fatally shot by members of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell told CBS News the criminal investigation is still in the hands of the Texas Rangers. She said once she receives their findings, her office will review them and present any potential charges to an Uvalde grand jury.

