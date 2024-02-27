How to watch: "Black History Month" on CBS News Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — While we celebrate Black History Month in February, we remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.

All month, WCCO has been featuring stories from your communities, stories of hope, stories of change, stories of perseverance.

In honor of Black History Month, CBS News Minnesota is streaming a special retrospective of those stories, showcasing the strength in community, celebration of art, achievement in sports, how others can become greater allies to Black people, and how pioneers are working to close the wealth gap.

You'll meet Judge Tanya Bransford, who was the first Black woman who served as a workers comp judge. You'll discover the voices behind the "Changing the Narrative" podcast, which aims to amplify voices of Black men. And you'll learn more about Woody Fountain, and his trailblazing career as Northwest Airlines' first Black pilot.

Tune in this Thursday to see all these stories and more!

How to watch

What : Black History Month on CBS News Minnesota

: Black History Month on CBS News Minnesota Date: Feb. 29, 2024

Feb. 29, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

