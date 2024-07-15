How to use your AC efficiently during hot summer days

How to stay cool and save money during summer heat

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether you plan to hit the water, savor the treats or maybe just stay indoors, Minnesotans are in for a hot summer weekend.

"I've got my AC cranking today," Emily Hector said. "So, I'm going to keep that going if the heat sticks."

With a rise in heat comes a rise in energy bills.

"Cost is a big reason why I don't use it [AC] very often," Eva Hester said.

Xcel Energy Regional Vice President John Marshall says to make sure your AC unit is running properly ahead of the heat stretch. Marshall suggests checking filters and replacing them if needed. He also says it could be a good idea to consider an upgrade.

"At the end of the day, if you have smart thermostat that knows when you're not home, or is set to increase the temperature and ultimately save you on those cooling bills when nobody's home, that's a smart use of your air conditioning," Marshall said.

During the heat, consider keeping shades drawn, ceiling fans rotated counter clockwise and avoid using hot appliances like a dishwasher until the sun goes down.

"Home cooling accounts for about half of the energy prices that you pay in the summer," Marshall said.

Still, for some, the splurge on AC is priceless.

"It's so worth the 90 bucks just to stay cold," Hector said.

If you need a place to cool off, there are dozens of cool centers across Hennepin and Ramsey County. For more information, click here.