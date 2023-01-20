How to mark the start of Lunar New Year in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sunday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Twin Cities.

Countries across Asia including China, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and more celebrate the event as well as many communities across the United States.

The Lunar New Year marks the start of the Lunar Calendar and is a time for family gatherings, feasts and well wishes for the year ahead.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning checking out different ways the Twin Cities celebrates including events with Theater Mu, DTG Lions, and the University of Minnesota's CASA Chinese New Year Celebration.

Theater Mu's Lunar New Year Cabaret

Where: North Garden Theater in Saint Paul

When: Jan 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

More info: theatermu.org/lunar-2023

DTG Lions' upcoming performances

Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – The Church of St. Anne, St. Joseph Hien

Jan. 23: 5 p.m. – University of Wisconsin, River Falls

Jan. 28: 6 p.m. – Minnesota State University, Mankato

CASA Chinese New Year: Everlasting Bridges

Where: Great Hall, Coffman Memorial Union

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Time: 5-8 p.m.