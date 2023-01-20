How to mark the start of Lunar New Year in the Twin Cities
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sunday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Twin Cities.
Countries across Asia including China, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and more celebrate the event as well as many communities across the United States.
The Lunar New Year marks the start of the Lunar Calendar and is a time for family gatherings, feasts and well wishes for the year ahead.
WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning checking out different ways the Twin Cities celebrates including events with Theater Mu, DTG Lions, and the University of Minnesota's CASA Chinese New Year Celebration.
Theater Mu's Lunar New Year Cabaret
- Where: North Garden Theater in Saint Paul
- When: Jan 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
- More info: theatermu.org/lunar-2023
DTG Lions' upcoming performances
- Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – The Church of St. Anne, St. Joseph Hien
- Jan. 23: 5 p.m. – University of Wisconsin, River Falls
- Jan. 28: 6 p.m. – Minnesota State University, Mankato
CASA Chinese New Year: Everlasting Bridges
- Where: Great Hall, Coffman Memorial Union
- When: Saturday, Jan. 21
- Time: 5-8 p.m.
