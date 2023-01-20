Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

How to mark the start of Lunar New Year in the Twin Cities

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Lunar New Year begins this weekend
Lunar New Year begins this weekend 04:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sunday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Twin Cities. 

Countries across Asia including China, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and more celebrate the event as well as many communities across the United States. 

The Lunar New Year marks the start of the Lunar Calendar and is a time for family gatherings, feasts and well wishes for the year ahead. 

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning checking out different ways the Twin Cities celebrates including events with Theater Mu, DTG Lions, and the University of Minnesota's CASA Chinese New Year Celebration. 

Theater Mu's Lunar New Year Cabaret

  • Where: North Garden Theater in Saint Paul
  • When: Jan 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
  • More info: theatermu.org/lunar-2023

DTG Lions' upcoming performances

  • Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – The Church of St. Anne, St. Joseph Hien
  • Jan. 23: 5 p.m. – University of Wisconsin, River Falls
  • Jan. 28: 6 p.m. – Minnesota State University, Mankato 

CASA Chinese New Year: Everlasting Bridges

  • Where: Great Hall, Coffman Memorial Union
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 21
  • Time: 5-8 p.m.
Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.