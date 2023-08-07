How often do Americans eat dessert?

When it comes to desserts, the beignet reigns supreme

MINNEAPOLIS -- New research shows how often the average American indulges their sweet tooth.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll for Crumbl Cookies, found that one in six Americans eats dessert every day.

Researchers surveyed 100 Americans from each of the 50 states, and found people from Tennessee are most likely to eat dessert every day.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed described themselves as a "dessert person."

According to the survey, ice cream, cookies and chocolate are the most popular desserts.